Iowa State and Kentucky square off in second round of NCAA Tournament

Kentucky Wildcats (22-13, 12-9 SEC) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (28-7, 14-7 Big 12)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:45 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -5.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Iowa State plays Kentucky in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Cyclones are 14-7 against Big 12 opponents and 14-0 in non-conference play. Iowa State averages 9.9 turnovers per game and is 24-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Wildcats are 12-9 in SEC play. Kentucky has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Iowa State makes 49.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.6 percentage points higher than Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). Kentucky averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Iowa State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Milan Momcilovic is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Cyclones. Joshua Jefferson is averaging 15.7 points and 7.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Otega Oweh is averaging 18.7 points and 1.7 steals for the Wildcats. Denzel Aberdeen is averaging 15.2 points and 4.2 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 6-4, averaging 78.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 79.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press