Youngstown State plays Maryland-Eastern Shore in NIT matchup

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (20-14, 12-4 MEAC) at Youngstown State Penguins (24-9, 17-6 Horizon)

Youngstown, Ohio; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State and Maryland-Eastern Shore play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Penguins’ record in Horizon play is 17-6, and their record is 7-3 against non-conference opponents. Youngstown State scores 67.2 points while outscoring opponents by 9.5 points per game.

The Hawks are 12-4 against MEAC opponents. Maryland-Eastern Shore has an 8-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Youngstown State makes 43.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than Maryland-Eastern Shore has allowed to its opponents (38.3%). Maryland-Eastern Shore has shot at a 37.8% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points greater than the 36.5% shooting opponents of Youngstown State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Casey Santoro is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Penguins. Erica King is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kalise Hill is averaging 6.4 points and 1.9 steals for the Hawks. Ashanti Lynch is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 8-2, averaging 67.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 58.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 11.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.2 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press