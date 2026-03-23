Tulsa, Wichita State meet in NIT

Wichita State Shockers (24-11, 14-6 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (28-7, 14-6 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa and Wichita State meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Golden Hurricane are 14-6 against AAC opponents and 14-1 in non-conference play. Tulsa ranks fourth in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 73.1 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

The Shockers are 14-6 in AAC play. Wichita State is second in the AAC allowing 70.4 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

Tulsa averages 85.4 points, 15.0 more per game than the 70.4 Wichita State gives up. Wichita State has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points above the 42.8% shooting opponents of Tulsa have averaged.

The teams square off for the fourth time in conference play this season. Wichita State won the last matchup 81-68 on March 14. Kenyon Giles scored 27 points to help lead the Shockers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Green is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane. Tylen Riley is averaging 15.6 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Giles is averaging 19.3 points and 1.6 steals for the Shockers. Karon Boyd is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 8-2, averaging 84.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Shockers: 9-1, averaging 80.8 points, 41.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press