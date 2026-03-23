Abilene Christian, Florida International play in NIT

Florida International Panthers (21-11, 13-7 CUSA) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (23-10, 14-6 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian and Florida International meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Wildcats are 14-6 against WAC opponents and 9-4 in non-conference play. Abilene Christian is fifth in the WAC in rebounding with 30.7 rebounds. Erin Woodson leads the Wildcats with 6.4 boards.

The Panthers are 13-7 against CUSA teams. Florida International ranks seventh in the CUSA with 11.5 assists per game led by Grecia Ferrer Leal averaging 3.7.

Abilene Christian scores 71.9 points, 6.5 more per game than the 65.4 Florida International allows. Florida International’s 40.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than Abilene Christian has allowed to its opponents (42.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton Hull averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 18.4 points while shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc. Woodson is shooting 38.9% and averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games.

Rhema Collins is averaging 17.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Panthers. Judit Valero Rodriquez is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 68.8 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 64.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 11.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press