New Mexico squares off against Saint Joseph’s (PA) in NIT matchup

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (24-11, 14-6 A-10) at New Mexico Lobos (25-10, 14-8 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico and Saint Joseph’s (PA) meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Lobos are 14-8 against MWC opponents and 11-2 in non-conference play. New Mexico ranks second in the MWC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Tomislav Buljan averaging 4.1.

The Hawks are 14-6 in A-10 play. Saint Joseph’s (PA) scores 73.3 points and has outscored opponents by 3.4 points per game.

New Mexico averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 8.0 per game Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than New Mexico allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buljan is averaging 12.8 points and 10.4 rebounds for the Lobos. Jake Hall is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

Jaiden Glover is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Hawks. Derek Simpson is averaging 14.2 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 6-4, averaging 83.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Hawks: 9-1, averaging 72.5 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press