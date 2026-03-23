March Madness surges to its best TV start with viewership up 5%

NEW YORK (AP) — The NCAA Tournament is off to its best start on record.

The tournament averaged 9.8 million for the first three days (the First Four on Tuesday and Wednesday along with Thursday’s first round) according to Nielsen, a 5% increase from last year. CBS and TNT began showing all of the games in 2011 after CBS had done early rounds in regional windows from 1991 through 2010.

Thursday’s opening round games across CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV averaged 9.8 million viewers, according to Nielsen, a 6% increase over last year.

The primetime games — which included VCU’s 82-78 win over North Carolina — averaged 12.5 million, making it the most-watched first-round window in NCAA Tournament history.

Tuesday and Wednesday’s First Four games totaled 7.5 million on truTV. Miami (Ohio’s) 89-79 victory over SMU on Wednesday averaged 2.8 million, making the most-watched First Four game when they take place in Dayton, Ohio. The 2021 First Four took place throughout Indiana because of COVID-19, and the games were all on a Thursday.

___

AP March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness