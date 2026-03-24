Dayton and Illinois State play in NIT matchup

Illinois State Redbirds (22-12, 12-9 MVC) at Dayton Flyers (25-11, 14-7 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton and Illinois State square off in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Flyers have gone 14-7 against A-10 teams, with an 11-4 record in non-conference play. Dayton is seventh in the A-10 scoring 74.7 points while shooting 45.0% from the field.

The Redbirds are 12-9 in MVC play. Illinois State has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

Dayton is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 43.5% Illinois State allows to opponents. Illinois State has shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 43.6% shooting opponents of Dayton have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Bennett is shooting 39.6% and averaging 16.3 points for the Flyers. Amael L’Etang is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Chase Walker is averaging 13.7 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Redbirds. Johnny Kinziger is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 8-2, averaging 71.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Redbirds: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press