New Mexico, Saint Joseph’s (PA) meet in NIT

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (24-11, 14-6 A-10) at New Mexico Lobos (25-10, 14-8 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico plays Saint Joseph’s (PA) in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Lobos have gone 14-8 against MWC opponents, with an 11-2 record in non-conference play. New Mexico ranks third in the MWC with 15.2 assists per game led by Luke Haupt averaging 3.0.

The Hawks are 14-6 in A-10 play. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has a 10-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

New Mexico averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 8.0 per game Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 73.3 points per game, 2.4 more than the 70.9 New Mexico gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haupt is averaging 7.8 points for the Lobos. Jake Hall is averaging 16.7 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 48.7% over the past 10 games.

Jaiden Glover is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 16 points. Derek Simpson is shooting 42.5% and averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 6-4, averaging 83.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Hawks: 9-1, averaging 72.5 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press