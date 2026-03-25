Howell leads Wisconsin against Harvard after 23-point game

Harvard Crimson (20-11, 11-5 Ivy League) at Wisconsin Badgers (15-17, 5-14 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin plays Harvard after Destiny Howell scored 23 points in Wisconsin’s 72-65 victory over the Miami Hurricanes.

Wisconsin is 7-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Harvard ranks fifth in the Ivy League with 13.3 assists per game led by Katie Krupa averaging 3.0.

Wisconsin makes 42.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Harvard has allowed to its opponents (38.9%). Harvard’s 39.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than Wisconsin has given up to its opponents (43.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Howell averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc. Kyrah Daniels is shooting 35.2% and averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games.

Olivia Jones is averaging six points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Crimson. Karlee White is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 2-8, averaging 65.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Crimson: 7-3, averaging 63.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.3 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press