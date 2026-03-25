BYU hosts Stanford after Gibb’s 29-point showing

Stanford Cardinal (21-13, 8-11 ACC) at BYU Cougars (24-11, 11-10 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: BYU plays Stanford after Delaney Gibb scored 29 points in BYU’s 93-75 win against the Missouri Tigers.

BYU has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Stanford averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 9-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

BYU scores 70.7 points, 7.8 more per game than the 62.9 Stanford allows. Stanford averages 6.8 more points per game (70.8) than BYU allows to opponents (64.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Gibb is shooting 33.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 18 points, 4.6 assists and two steals. Olivia Hamlin is averaging 13 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Chloe Clardy is shooting 31.2% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, while averaging 11.8 points and 1.9 steals. Courtney Ogden is averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 69.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Cardinal: 5-5, averaging 72.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press