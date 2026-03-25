Arizona meets Arkansas for Sweet 16 matchup

Arkansas Razorbacks (28-8, 16-5 SEC) vs. Arizona Wildcats (34-2, 19-2 Big 12)

San Jose, California; Thursday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -7.5; over/under is 166.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Arizona plays No. 14 Arkansas in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats are 19-2 against Big 12 opponents and 15-0 in non-conference play. Arizona leads the Big 12 in rebounding, averaging 40.2 boards. Tobe Awaka paces the Wildcats with 9.3 rebounds.

The Razorbacks’ record in SEC action is 16-5. Arkansas is 26-8 against opponents over .500.

Arizona makes 50.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than Arkansas has allowed to its opponents (45.3%). Arkansas scores 21.9 more points per game (90.3) than Arizona allows to opponents (68.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Burries is averaging 16 points and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats. Jaden Bradley is averaging 13 points and 3.7 assists over the past 10 games.

Darius Acuff Jr. is shooting 44.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, while averaging 23.3 points and 6.5 assists. Meleek Thomas is shooting 44.3% and averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 10-0, averaging 81.8 points, 38.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Razorbacks: 9-1, averaging 91.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.0 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press