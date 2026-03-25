Nebraska Cornhuskers face the Iowa Hawkeyes in Sweet 16

Iowa Hawkeyes (23-12, 11-11 Big Ten) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (28-6, 15-6 Big Ten)

Houston; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -1.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Nebraska and Iowa play in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

The Cornhuskers’ record in Big Ten play is 15-6, and their record is 13-0 in non-conference play. Nebraska averages 9.3 turnovers per game and is 22-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Hawkeyes’ record in Big Ten games is 11-11. Iowa averages 74.9 points and has outscored opponents by 8.9 points per game.

Nebraska is shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 46.0% Iowa allows to opponents. Iowa averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Nebraska gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Cornhuskers won 84-75 in the last matchup on March 8. Cale Jacobsen led the Cornhuskers with 15 points, and Kael Combs led the Hawkeyes with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pryce Sandfort averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cornhuskers, scoring 17.9 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc. Rienk Mast is averaging 13.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games.

Bennett Stirtz is averaging 19.7 points, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hawkeyes. Cooper Koch is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 7-3, averaging 70.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 27.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press