South Dakota squares off against Pepperdine in NIT matchup

Pepperdine Waves (21-12, 10-9 WCC) at South Dakota Coyotes (24-9, 13-5 Summit)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota and Pepperdine meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Coyotes are 13-5 against Summit opponents and 11-4 in non-conference play. South Dakota has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Waves are 10-9 in WCC play. Pepperdine has a 2-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

South Dakota’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Pepperdine gives up. Pepperdine has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points greater than the 35.8% shooting opponents of South Dakota have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season. Pepperdine won 73-65 in the last meeting on Dec. 18. Meghan Fiso led the Waves with 19 points, and Elise Turrubiates led the Coyotes with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Angelina Robles is scoring 16.1 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Coyotes. Molly Joyce is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Elli Guiney is averaging 14.9 points for the Waves. Lina Falk is averaging 12 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 7-3, averaging 66.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Waves: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press