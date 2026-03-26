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Arizona Wildcats take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in Sweet 16

By AP News

Arkansas Razorbacks (28-8, 16-5 SEC) vs. Arizona Wildcats (34-2, 19-2 Big 12)

San Jose, California; Thursday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -7.5; over/under is 166.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Arizona takes on No. 14 Arkansas in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats are 19-2 against Big 12 opponents and 15-0 in non-conference play. Arizona is the Big 12 leader with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Tobe Awaka averaging 3.6.

The Razorbacks are 16-5 against SEC opponents. Arkansas is second in the SEC scoring 90.3 points per game and is shooting 50.2%.

Arizona makes 50.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than Arkansas has allowed to its opponents (45.3%). Arkansas averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Arizona allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Awaka is averaging 9.3 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Brayden Burries is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Darius Acuff Jr. is shooting 48.6% and averaging 23.3 points for the Razorbacks. Meleek Thomas is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 10-0, averaging 81.8 points, 38.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Razorbacks: 9-1, averaging 91.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.0 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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