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Purdue meets Texas for Sweet 16 matchup

By AP News

Texas Longhorns (21-14, 9-10 SEC) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (29-8, 17-7 Big Ten)

San Jose, California; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -7.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Purdue squares off against Texas in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Boilermakers are 17-7 against Big Ten opponents and 12-1 in non-conference play. Purdue is fourth in the Big Ten scoring 82.2 points while shooting 50.3% from the field.

The Longhorns are 9-10 against SEC opponents. Texas averages 10.5 turnovers per game and is 8-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Purdue averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Texas gives up. Texas averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Purdue gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braden Smith is averaging 14.3 points, nine assists and 1.7 steals for the Boilermakers. Trey Kaufman-Renn is averaging 16.2 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jordan Pope averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Dailyn Swain is averaging 16.8 points, eight rebounds and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 7-3, averaging 80.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Longhorns: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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