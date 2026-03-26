UConn and Michigan State meet in the Sweet 16

Michigan State Spartans (27-7, 15-6 Big Ten) vs. UConn Huskies (31-5, 19-4 Big East)

Washington; Friday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -1.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 UConn and No. 11 Michigan State meet in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

The Huskies have gone 19-4 against Big East opponents, with a 12-1 record in non-conference play. UConn is third in the Big East in rebounding with 33.4 rebounds. Tarris Reed Jr. paces the Huskies with 8.9 boards.

The Spartans are 15-6 in Big Ten play. Michigan State scores 79.3 points and has outscored opponents by 10.9 points per game.

UConn’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Michigan State allows. Michigan State has shot at a 47.4% rate from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points greater than the 40.2% shooting opponents of UConn have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reed is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 8.9 rebounds for the Huskies. Alex Karaban is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jeremy Fears Jr. is averaging 15.3 points and 9.4 assists for the Spartans. Coen Carr is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 7-3, averaging 72.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 79.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press