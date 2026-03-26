Nebraska Cornhuskers and Iowa Hawkeyes meet in Sweet 16

Iowa Hawkeyes (23-12, 11-11 Big Ten) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (28-6, 15-6 Big Ten)

Houston; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -1.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Nebraska and Iowa square off in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

The Cornhuskers have gone 15-6 against Big Ten teams, with a 13-0 record in non-conference play. Nebraska averages 9.3 turnovers per game and is 22-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Hawkeyes are 11-11 in Big Ten play. Iowa ranks eighth in the Big Ten shooting 35.1% from 3-point range.

Nebraska averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 4.1 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Iowa gives up. Iowa averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Nebraska allows.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Nebraska won the last meeting 84-75 on March 8. Cale Jacobsen scored 15 to help lead Nebraska to the win, and Kael Combs scored 18 points for Iowa.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Hoiberg is averaging 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and two steals for the Cornhuskers. Pryce Sandfort is averaging 20.0 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 48.9% over the last 10 games.

Bennett Stirtz averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, scoring 19.7 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Cooper Koch is averaging 10.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 7-3, averaging 70.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 27.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press