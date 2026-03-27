TCU Horned Frogs and Virginia Cavaliers meet in Sweet 16

Virginia Cavaliers (22-11, 11-8 ACC) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (31-5, 17-4 Big 12)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -9.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 TCU and Virginia square off in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

The Horned Frogs have gone 17-4 against Big 12 teams, with a 14-1 record in non-conference play. TCU is the Big 12 leader with 37.8 rebounds per game led by Marta Suarez averaging 7.4.

The Cavaliers’ record in ACC play is 11-8. Virginia has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TCU averages 77.4 points, 12.8 more per game than the 64.6 Virginia gives up. Virginia averages 19.3 more points per game (75.2) than TCU allows to opponents (55.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Miles is averaging 19.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Horned Frogs. Suarez is averaging 18.2 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting 42.0% over the last 10 games.

Tabitha Amanze is averaging 9.4 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Kymora Johnson is averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 9-1, averaging 69.7 points, 38.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points per game.

Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press