Texas Longhorns and Kentucky Wildcats meet in Sweet 16

Kentucky Wildcats (25-10, 10-9 SEC) vs. Texas Longhorns (33-3, 17-3 SEC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -14.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Texas takes on No. 16 Kentucky in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Longhorns have gone 17-3 against SEC opponents, with a 16-0 record in non-conference play. Texas is 28-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Wildcats are 10-9 against SEC teams. Kentucky scores 75.5 points while outscoring opponents by 15.0 points per game.

Texas makes 50.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 12.9 percentage points higher than Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (37.3%). Kentucky scores 19.1 more points per game (75.5) than Texas gives up to opponents (56.4).

The teams meet for the second time this season. Texas won 64-53 in the last matchup on Feb. 10. Justice Carlton led Texas with 17 points, and Asia Boone led Kentucky with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Booker is scoring 19.3 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Longhorns. Jordan Lee is averaging 13.8 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 47.4% over the past 10 games.

Clara Strack is shooting 48.3% and averaging 16.9 points for the Wildcats. Tonie Morgan is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 10-0, averaging 83.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 4.2 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press