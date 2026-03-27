South Carolina meets Oklahoma for Sweet 16 matchup

Oklahoma Sooners (26-7, 12-6 SEC) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (33-3, 17-3 SEC)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -17.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 South Carolina and No. 10 Oklahoma meet in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

The Gamecocks’ record in SEC play is 17-3, and their record is 16-0 in non-conference play. South Carolina is fourth in the SEC in rebounding averaging 38.4 rebounds. Madina Okot paces the Gamecocks with 10.9 boards.

The Sooners’ record in SEC action is 12-6. Oklahoma leads the SEC with 19.9 assists. Aaliyah Chavez paces the Sooners with 4.2.

South Carolina scores 87.2 points, 19.3 more per game than the 67.9 Oklahoma gives up. Oklahoma averages 29.1 more points per game (86.5) than South Carolina gives up to opponents (57.4).

The teams meet for the second time this season. Oklahoma won 94-82 in the last matchup on Jan. 23. Chavez led Oklahoma with 26 points, and Tessa Johnson led South Carolina with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joyce Edwards is shooting 59.5% and averaging 19.9 points for the Gamecocks. Okot is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Chavez is shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, while averaging 18.3 points and 4.2 assists. Raegan Beers is shooting 63.5% and averaging 15.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 9-1, averaging 84.7 points, 37.3 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Sooners: 9-1, averaging 83.0 points, 42.4 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press