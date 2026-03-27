Iowa State Cyclones square off against the Tennessee Volunteers in Sweet 16

Tennessee Volunteers (24-11, 12-8 SEC) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (29-7, 14-7 Big 12)

Chicago; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -3.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Iowa State and No. 23 Tennessee play in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

The Cyclones’ record in Big 12 play is 14-7, and their record is 15-0 in non-conference games. Iowa State scores 82.5 points while outscoring opponents by 17.2 points per game.

The Volunteers are 12-8 against SEC opponents. Tennessee is third in college basketball with 39.2 rebounds per game. Nate Ament leads the Volunteers with 6.4.

Iowa State averages 82.5 points, 13.4 more per game than the 69.1 Tennessee gives up. Tennessee averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Iowa State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Milan Momcilovic is averaging 17.2 points for the Cyclones. Tamin Lipsey is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Volunteers, scoring 18.4 points while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc. Ament is averaging 11.6 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 6-4, averaging 79.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Volunteers: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 36.4 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press