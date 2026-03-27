Arizona and Purdue square off in Elite 8

Purdue Boilermakers (30-8, 17-7 Big Ten) vs. Arizona Wildcats (35-2, 19-2 Big 12)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 8:49 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -6.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Arizona takes on No. 8 Purdue in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats have gone 19-2 against Big 12 opponents, with a 16-0 record in non-conference play. Arizona has a 33-2 record against teams above .500.

The Boilermakers are 17-7 in Big Ten play. Purdue ranks fifth in the Big Ten with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Oscar Cluff averaging 3.3.

Arizona’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Purdue gives up. Purdue scores 13.2 more points per game (82.1) than Arizona allows to opponents (68.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Burries is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Wildcats. Koa Peat is averaging 12.8 points and 5.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Braden Smith is averaging 14.3 points, 8.9 assists and 1.7 steals for the Boilermakers. Trey Kaufman-Renn is averaging 17.2 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 10-0, averaging 85.4 points, 38.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Boilermakers: 8-2, averaging 80.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press