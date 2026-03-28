UConn and Notre Dame meet in Elite 8

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (25-10, 14-7 ACC) vs. UConn Huskies (37-0, 23-0 Big East)

Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -27.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UConn takes on No. 22 Notre Dame in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Huskies’ record in Big East play is 23-0, and their record is 14-0 against non-conference opponents. UConn leads the Big East with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Sarah Strong averaging 6.3.

The Fighting Irish are 14-7 against ACC opponents. Notre Dame is second in the ACC scoring 77.8 points per game and is shooting 46.4%.

UConn averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.8 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Notre Dame gives up. Notre Dame has shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 13.1 percentage points higher than the 33.3% shooting opponents of UConn have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season. UConn won the last meeting 85-47 on Jan. 19. Strong scored 18 to help lead UConn to the win, and Hannah Hidalgo scored 16 points for Notre Dame.

TOP PERFORMERS: Strong is averaging 18.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, four assists, 3.4 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Huskies. Azzi Fudd is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

Hidalgo is averaging 25.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 5.7 steals for the Fighting Irish. Iyana Moore is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 10-0, averaging 85.8 points, 36.4 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 16.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.8 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 9-1, averaging 74.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 12.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press