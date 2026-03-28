UCLA Bruins take on the Duke Blue Devils in Elite 8

Duke Blue Devils (27-8, 19-2 ACC) vs. UCLA Bruins (34-1, 22-0 Big Ten)

Sacramento, California; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -10; over/under is 130

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 UCLA plays No. 8 Duke in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Bruins have gone 22-0 against Big Ten teams, with a 12-1 record in non-conference play. UCLA ranks third in the Big Ten with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Lauren Betts averaging 3.5.

The Blue Devils are 19-2 in ACC play. Duke has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

UCLA makes 51.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 14.0 percentage points higher than Duke has allowed to its opponents (37.3%). Duke averages 17.6 more points per game (74.5) than UCLA gives up (56.9).

The teams square off for the second time this season. UCLA won the last matchup 89-59 on Nov. 28. Gabriela Jaquez scored 23 to help lead UCLA to the victory, and Ashlon Jackson scored 18 points for Duke.

TOP PERFORMERS: Betts is scoring 17.1 points per game with 8.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Bruins. Kiki Rice is averaging 15.3 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 47.7% over the past 10 games.

Taina Mair is averaging 11.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.4 steals for the Blue Devils. Toby Fournier is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 10-0, averaging 83.6 points, 38.7 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.9 points per game.

Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 71.5 points, 37.4 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press