Illinois State and George Washington meet in NIT

George Washington Revolutionaries (18-17, 8-12 A-10) at Illinois State Redbirds (22-13, 14-8 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State takes on George Washington in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Redbirds’ record in MVC play is 14-8, and their record is 8-5 in non-conference games. Illinois State ranks eighth in the MVC with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Doneelah Washington averaging 2.9.

The Revolutionaries’ record in A-10 games is 8-12. George Washington averages 14.7 turnovers per game and is 10-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Illinois State’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game George Washington gives up. George Washington averages 61.2 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 67.3 Illinois State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bella Finnegan averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Redbirds, scoring 5.7 points while shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc. Washington is shooting 51.4% and averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games.

Gabby Reynolds is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Revolutionaries. Sara Lewis is averaging 10.7 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 7-3, averaging 70.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 5-5, averaging 58.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press