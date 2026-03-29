South Carolina Gamecocks take on the TCU Horned Frogs in Elite 8

TCU Horned Frogs (32-5, 17-4 Big 12) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (34-3, 18-3 SEC)

Sacramento, California; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -14; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 South Carolina squares off against No. 14 TCU in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Gamecocks’ record in SEC games is 18-3, and their record is 16-0 against non-conference opponents. South Carolina scores 87.4 points and has outscored opponents by 29.8 points per game.

The Horned Frogs’ record in Big 12 action is 17-4. TCU is 3-3 in one-possession games.

South Carolina scores 87.4 points, 31.1 more per game than the 56.3 TCU gives up. TCU has shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 12.4 percentage points higher than the 34.7% shooting opponents of South Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joyce Edwards is scoring 19.6 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Gamecocks. Madina Okot is averaging 14.1 points and 12.2 rebounds while shooting 56.4% over the past 10 games.

Marta Suarez is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, while averaging 17.3 points and 7.4 rebounds. Olivia Miles is averaging 18.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 6.8 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 9-1, averaging 86.2 points, 37.6 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 9-1, averaging 71.7 points, 39.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press