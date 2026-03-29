Texas Longhorns take on the Michigan Wolverines in Elite 8

Michigan Wolverines (28-6, 16-4 Big Ten) vs. Texas Longhorns (34-3, 18-3 SEC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -9; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Texas and No. 9 Michigan play in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight.

The Longhorns have gone 18-3 against SEC opponents, with a 16-0 record in non-conference play. Texas has a 29-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Wolverines are 16-4 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan is seventh in the Big Ten with 17.4 assists per game led by Mila Holloway averaging 4.9.

Texas’ average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Michigan allows. Michigan has shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points higher than the 38.3% shooting opponents of Texas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Lee averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Madison Booker is averaging 19.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games.

Olivia Olson is shooting 47.6% and averaging 19.2 points for the Wolverines. Syla Swords is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 10-0, averaging 84.5 points, 35.5 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points per game.

Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 75.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press