Minnesota and Baylor play in CBC

Baylor Bears (16-16, 6-13 Big 12) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-17, 8-13 Big Ten)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Baylor meet in the College Basketball Crown.

The Golden Gophers’ record in Big Ten games is 8-13, and their record is 7-4 in non-conference games. Minnesota has a 6-14 record against teams over .500.

The Bears’ record in Big 12 action is 6-13. Baylor has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Minnesota is shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 45.9% Baylor allows to opponents. Baylor averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Minnesota allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Crocker-Johnson is averaging 13.4 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Bobby Durkin is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Caden Powell is averaging seven points and 6.3 rebounds for the Bears. Cameron Carr is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 5-5, averaging 66.2 points, 22.7 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 79.2 points, 28.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press