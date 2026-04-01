Men’s NCAA tournament averaging 10.3 million viewers, its most-watched since 1993

NEW YORK (AP) — The men’s NCAA tournament is averaging 10.3 million viewers through the Elite Eight, according to Nielsen. That is the tournament’s best audience since 1993 and a 9% increase over last year.

UConn’s last-second 73-72 victory over Duke in the East Region final averaged 13.4 million on CBS. The audience peaked at 18.9 million when Braylon Mullins sank a desperation 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds left.

Friday’s early window with Duke-St.John’s on CBS and Michigan-Alabama on TBS/truTV averaged 14.2 million, the most-watched Friday regional early window since 1992.

The Final Four and title game will be on TBS, TNT and truTV.

The women’s NCAA tournament on ESPN’s networks and ABC is averaging 789,000 viewers through Saturday’s Sweet 16 games. That is a 1% decrease from last year.

Ratings for Sunday and Monday’s regional finals are expected to be available on Wednesday.

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AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness