Michigan takes on UConn in the National Championship

UConn Huskies (34-5, 19-4 Big East) vs. Michigan Wolverines (36-3, 21-2 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Monday, 8:50 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -6.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Michigan squares off against No. 7 UConn in the NCAA Tournament National Championship.

The Wolverines’ record in Big Ten play is 21-2, and their record is 15-1 in non-conference play. Michigan has a 5-1 record in one-possession games.

The Huskies are 19-4 in Big East play. UConn is fourth in the Big East with 33.0 rebounds per game led by Tarris Reed Jr. averaging 8.8.

Michigan makes 51.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.7 percentage points higher than UConn has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). UConn scores 7.2 more points per game (76.9) than Michigan gives up to opponents (69.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Elliot Cadeau is averaging 10.3 points and 5.9 assists for the Wolverines. Yaxel Lendeborg is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

Reed is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 8.8 rebounds for the Huskies. Alex Karaban is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 84.4 points, 35.4 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Huskies: 8-2, averaging 71.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press