Conference bragging rights on the line as Wisconsin faces Denver for the NCAA hockey title

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bruno Mars Day was celebrated outside T-Mobile Arena on Friday, the recording artist honored for the musical impact he has had on Las Vegas.

Another celebration will occur inside the building Saturday when Wisconsin meets Denver for college hockey’s national championship.

Both teams not only will be playing for the respective schools, but notable conference bragging rights will be on the line, and the Big Ten comes into this Frozen Four final with plenty to crow about.

Should the Badgers (24-12-2), who defeated North Dakota 2-1 in Thursday’s semifinals, emerge as the NCAA’s newest champion, it will continue a remarkable run for the conference. The Big Ten already is home to the current champions in football ( Indiana ), men’s basketball ( Michigan ) and women’s basketball ( UCLA ).

Only the Southeastern Conference in the 2006-07 academic year produced such a trifecta. Florida won the football and men’s basketball titles and Tennessee cut down the nets in women’s basketball.

A victory by Wisconsin, a No. 3 regional seed, would set the Big Ten apart because no conference has won championships in those three major sports and men’s hockey as well. To be fair, the Big Ten is the only power conference that sanctions the sport, but it still doesn’t discount the kind of run that conference is on at the moment.

“It just speaks volumes to the skill level, all up and down the sports,” Badgers defenseman Ben Dexheimer said. “First (priority) is the school. I think it would be really cool to do it for the Big Ten.”

Wisconsin has won six national championships, but its most recent was 20 years ago.

Not only would a Wisconsin victory further separate the Big Ten, it also would establish Madison as the country’s college hockey capital. The women’s team defeated Ohio State for the national championship for its second title in a row and third in four years.

That accomplishment would otherwise be another notch for the Big Ten since Wisconsin and Ohio State are members, but the conference doesn’t sanction women’s hockey.

“There’s so many people that are behind the scenes that do so much work that we want to win for them, too, as well as the guys in the locker room,” Wisconsin front-line center Gavin Morrissey said. “With the women’s team, what they’ve done, is so impressive over the last however many years. Just to catch up with them a little bit would be great.”

Denver, a No. 2 seed, has plenty to say lest anyone think this weekend will be a Wisconsin coronation. The Pioneers (28-11-3), in fact, are the standard in men’s college hockey and what it takes to win this time of year.

Denver is going for its third championship in five years, and it already owns the overall record with 10 titles. Big Ten teams don’t scare the Pioneers, who overcame being outshot 52-26 to defeat top overall seed Michigan 4-3 in double overtime in the semifinals.

“You come to Denver to play in these games,” Pioneers defenseman Cale Ashcroft said.

If Saturday’s title game is also a referendum on conferences, the National Collegiate Hockey Conference doesn’t have to back down to any league. The NCHC can make a strong argument it is the country’s best regardless of what happens in the final, having claimed seven of the past nine national championships.

“It’s a badge of honor for all of us to be part of the best conference in college hockey,” Denver coach David Carle said. “We’re proud to be members. I think a big part of our success as a league is how hard we are on each other all throughout the year, but certainly in the second half when it comes down to just conference play. We carry that torch very proudly. Look forward to doing again tomorrow night for our league.”

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AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By MARK ANDERSON

AP Sports Writer