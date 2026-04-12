Lavelle and Heaps score to give USWNT a 2-1 win over Japan

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Rose Lavelle had a goal and an assist and the United States won the first of three matches against Japan 2-1 on Saturday.

Lindsey Heaps also scored for the U.S., which has won 10 straight matches for the first time since 2023.

Riko Ueki scored for Japan. It was the first goal the United States had conceded since a 3-1 victory over Portugal on Oct. 26, a span of 866 minutes.

Lavelle scored in the ninth minute to give the United States the early lead. The goal came off a free kick from Sam Coffey that was sent to Lavelle from Trinity Rodman.

It was Lavelle’s 28th international goal and came on her 100th career start.

Heaps scored off a feed from Lavelle less than three minutes into the second half. It was Heaps’ 40th goal for the United States.

Ueki closed the gap for Japan on a header in the 61st.

The next game between the two teams is Tuesday in Seattle before the finale in Commerce City, Colorado, on Friday.

Sophia Wilson was in the starting lineup for the national team for first time after the birth of her daughter. She had not played for the U.S. since October 2024.

Japan was coming off its victory in the Women’s Asian Cup. Japan outscored its opponents 29-1 during the tournament and defeated host Australia 1-0 in the championship match.

Japan’s performance in the tournament qualified the team for the Women’s World Cup next year in Brazil. The CONCACAF W Championship in late November is the qualification tournament for the United States.

Japan won the last meeting with the United States 2-1 in the 2025 SheBelieves Cup final.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer