Carlos Cortes leads Athletics’ homer barrage in 8-1 win over Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Carlos Cortes had two home runs, including one of three hit off Texas starter Nathan Eovaldi in the first seven pitches of the game, and the Athletics beat the Rangers 8-1 on Friday night.

Cortes’ first-inning shot was sandwiched between first-pitch homers launched by leadoff batter Nick Kurtz and Tyler Soderstrom. Cortes added a three-run shot in the fifth, also off Eovaldi, and Zack Gelof added a two-run homer in the ninth off Cal Quantrill.

Luis Severino (1-2) allowed one run on six hits in 6 2/3 innings in the opener of a three-game series between teams that shared the AL West lead going into Friday. Josh Jung’s fourth-inning ground-rule double scored Corey Seager for Texas’ run.

It was a reversal of fortunes for Friday’s starters from their matchup on April 13 in California. Eovaldi gave up three hits in seven shutout innings in an 8-1 Rangers victory. Severino gave up four runs in six innings in that game.

Eovaldi (2-4) gave up six runs in six innings after entering Friday’s game with a career ERA against the A’s of 2.54, his lowest against any opponent he has faced at least six times.

Cortes, who made his major league debut last July at age 28, also homered twice against Cincinnati on Sept. 12 last season.

The last time the Athletics homered three times in the first inning came at home against the Atlanta Braves on July 8 last season, all against Didier Fuentes.

Kurtz’s fifth-inning walk – with him successfully challenging a pitch below the strike zone for ball four – gives him 14 consecutive games with a base on balls, one short of the franchise record.

Up next

Saturday night’s game will match Athletics LHP Jeffrey Springs (3-1, 3.34 ERA) against Rangers LHP MacKenzie Gore (2-2, 4.15).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb