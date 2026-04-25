York wins promotion to English Football League after extraordinary late drama at Rochdale

York scored a dramatic equalizer 13 minutes into injury time to draw 1-1 at Rochdale on Saturday and clinch an extraordinary return to the main English Football League pyramid.

There were a number of pitch invasions after Josh Stones’ goal, which came from virtually the last kick of the game, broke minor-league Rochdale’s heart.

Rochdale, who needed to win to pip leader York to the National League title and a return to the fourth tier of the EFL, had gone in front through Emmanuel Dieseruvwe’s header five minutes into added time.

Dieseruvwe’s goal sparked a pitch invasion from home supporters that delayed the game for six minutes.

However, Stones then forced the ball over the line following a scramble after York threw 10 players forward, a goal confirmed after referee Will Finnie consulted his watch and goal-line technology, sparking another pitch invasion, this time by visiting fans.

York, which recorded 108 points to win the league, recently spent five seasons in the sixth-tier National League North.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

The Associated Press