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Quarterback RJ Day, son of Ohio State coach Ryan Day, commits to Northwestern in 2027

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By AP News
Northwestern Day Football

Northwestern Day Football

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EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Quarterback RJ Day said he is committing to play at Northwestern beginning in 2027, putting him in line to join his father in the Big Ten Conference.

The son of Ohio State football coach Ryan Day announced his decision this weekend on social media.

“Excited for the next step and ready to get to work,” Day posted in a message thanking coaches and family.

Chip Kelly is the offensive coordinator on coach David Braun’s staff at Northwestern after serving in that role under Day when the Buckeyes won the national championship in the 2024 season. Kelly was also the offensive coordinator when Ryan Day played QB at New Hampshire and set nine school records.

RJ Day plays at St. Francis DeSales High School in Columbus, Ohio.

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AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

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