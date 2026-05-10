Johannes scores 25, Stewart adds 23 and 9 rebounds as Liberty beat Mystics 98-93 in OT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Marine Johannes hit six 3-pointers and scored 25 points, Breanna Stewart had 23 points and nine rebounds, and the New York Liberty beat the Washington Mystics 98-93 in overtime on Sunday.

Rookie Pauline Astier shot 6 of 10 from the field and 6 of 7 from the free throw line, finishing with 18 points, seven assists, five rebounds and two steals for the Liberty (2-0). Jonquel Jones added 13 points and eight rebounds.

Stewart missed a potential winning jumper at the end of regulation.

Johannes hit a 3-pointer and Astier added a driving layup that gave the Liberty a six-point lead with 1:54 remaining, but Shakira Austin answered with a layup before Kiki Iriafen made two free throws and then a layup to make it 92-all with 33.5 seconds to go.

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton made two free throws with 29 seconds to play and, after Sonia Citron lost the ball out of bounds, Astier hit two foul shots that gave the Liberty a 96-92 lead 10 seconds later.

Iriafen led the Mystics (1-1) with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Citron scored 17 points and Austin had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Georgia Amoore had seven points and seven assists.

Alex Wilson’s offensive rebound and putback made it a one-point game 29 seconds into the fourth quarter and Cassandre Prosper followed with a reverse layup that gave Washington its first lead since early in the second.

Sabrina Ionescu (left foot), Satou Sabally (cyst) and Rebecca Allen (left leg) did not play for the Liberty.

Up next

Liberty: Visits Portland on Tuesday.

Mystics: Plays Friday at Indiana.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball