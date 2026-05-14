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Chennedy Carter scores 27, A’ja Wilson gets another double-double and the Aces rout the Sun 98-69

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By AP News

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Chennedy Carter scored 27 points on 13-of-16 shooting, A’ja Wilson had 14 of her 22 points in the third quarter and the Las Vegas Aces routed the Connecticut Sun 98-69 on Wednesday night.

The teams face each other again on Friday night in Connecticut.

Wilson also had 11 rebounds in just 22 minutes for her 121st career double-double.

Carter made 7 of 9 shots in the first half for 14 points to help Las Vegas build a 48-37 lead. Jackie Young added 10 points as the Aces shot 54% from the field despite going 1 of 7 from 3-point range.

Carter went coast-to-coast to beat the third-quarter buzzer on a layup for a 78-53 lead as Las Vegas outscored the Sun 30-16 in the frame.

Young and Jewell Loyd each finished with 11 points, and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus had 10 for Las Vegas (2-1). The bench players for the Aces combined for 48 points.

Aneesah Morrow had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 14 points for Connecticut (0-3). Brittney Griner (left foot) and Aaliyah Edwards (left thigh) did not play.

The Sun shot just 33% from the field, including 3 of 13 from 3-point range. Connecticut was also outrebounded 46-29.

The league announced earlier Wednesday that the WNBA and NBA board of governors unanimously approved the sale and relocation of the Sun to Houston.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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