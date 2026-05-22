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Maya Caldwell leads balanced Lynx to 100-72 rout of expansion Tempo

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By AP News
Tempo Lynx Basketball

Tempo Lynx Basketball

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MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Reserve Maya Caldwell led a balanced attack with 16 points and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Toronto Tempo 100-72 on Thursday night.

It was the worst loss for the expansion Tempo, who fell to 3-3 after winning their previous two. Toronto’s other two losses were by three and four points. Minnesota’s first four games were decided by a total of 16 points.

Courtney Williams scored 15 points, rookie Olivia Miles had 14 and Natasha Howard and Kayla McBride each had 13 for the Lynx (3-2).

Kia Nurse led Toronto with 23 points off the bench and rookie Kiki Rice added 11. Brittney Sykes and Marina Mabrey, who combine for more than 45 points a game — both reached 30 in a win over Phoenix on Sunday — were held to nine. Each picked up a pair of fouls in the first quarter.

The Lynx shot 55%, had a 46-25 rebounding advantage and outscored the Tempo 42-24 in the paint. Minnesota went 10 of 24 behind the arc.

The Tempo shot 34%. They made 12 3-pointers but only shot 29% from distance.

The Lynx went on a 9-0 run and raced to a 27-14 lead after one quarter. Not much changed in the second quarter and the Lynx led 53-32 at halftime.

The Lynx stretched the lead to 76-50 after three quarters.

Up next

Tempo: Host fellow expansion team Portland on Saturday.

Lynx: At Chicago on Saturday.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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