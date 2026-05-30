Nia Coffey scores 20 and the Lynx beat the Sky 79-58 for 4th straight road win

CHICAGO (AP) — Nia Coffey scored 20 points and made six 3-pointers, rookie Olivia Miles had 17 points, six rebounds and six assists, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Chicago Sky 79-58 on Friday night.

Coffey was 6 of 9 from behind the arc to finish with her most points since dropping 23 against Seattle on May 27, 2018. Coffey also grabbed eight rebounds.

Minnesota took over in the third quarter, outscoring the Sky 31-16 to take a 64-46 lead. Natasha Howard scored the opening six points of the third before Coffey made back-to-back 3-pointers to cap a 12-0 run for a 45-30 lead.

Miles scored eight points in the third, with six coming at the free-throw line.

Howard finished with 14 points for Minnesota (6-2), which improved to 4-0 on the road this season. Courtney Williams added 10 points, and Kayla McBride missed her first six 3-pointers and scored nine points on 3-of-13 shooting.

Kamilla Cardoso had 12 points and 13 rebounds, and Skylar Diggins also scored 12 points for Chicago (3-5), which is winless in four home games this season.

Minnesota led 33-30 at halftime despite shooting 35% from the field, including 2 of 14 from behind the arc. Chicago had just 12 points in the first quarter.

Up next

Minnesota plays at Phoenix on Monday night.

Chicago goes on the road to play Washington on Tuesday night.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball