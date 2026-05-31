Texas Longhorns women row to fourth NCAA championship in six seasons

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — The Texas Longhorns women won two of three races on Sunday to capture their fourth NCAA rowing championship.

All four of the Longhorns’ titles have come in the past six seasons under coach Dave O’Neill.

Texas matched a school record set during its championship run in 2024 with 130 points, five more than runner-up Stanford. Tennessee finished third in the event held at Lake Lanier Olympic Park.

The Longhorns’ First Varsity Eight won its race to clinch the title behind coxswain Amy Werner, edging out Stanford by less than three seconds.

Paris West captained the Varsity Four to a victory to begin the day and the Second Eight boat finished second to Stanford in between under the watch of coxswain Bronwen Holmes.

The Brown Bears are the only other school to claim four titles in a span of six years, doing so from 1999-2004.

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AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports