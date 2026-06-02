Oklahoma State holds on and UCLA stuns Texas in NCAA men’s golf championship

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — NCAA champion Preston Stout halved the par-5 18th hole with a bogey to hold on for a 1-up victory over Matthew Kress as Oklahoma State edged Florida to keep alive its hope for a second straight NCAA title in men’s golf.

Next up for the fifth-seeded Cowboys was Auburn, the No. 1 seed and 2024 NCAA champion. Jackson Koivun, the No. 1 amateur in the world, lost the leadoff match for the Tigers, who otherwise had little trouble eliminating Stanford.

Koivun and Stout, the top two players in college golf, faced each other in a marquee semifinal match in the afternoon at La Costa Resort.

UCLA delivered the quarterfinal surprise by ousting Texas, the No. 2 seed, despite falling behind early in all but one of the matches. The Bruins won three matches on the 18th hole, while Texas won the other two matches that ended before the 17th hole.

UCLA moved on to face Arizona, the No. 6 seed, which squeaked by Vanderbilt in the decisive anchor match when Zach Pollo made birdie on the 20th hole against Wells Williams.

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AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf