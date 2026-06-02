Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
90.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

NCAA men’s golf championship results

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Results from the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship Tuesday at La Costa Resort (seeds in parentheses):

QUARTERFINALS

Arizona (6) def. Vanderbilt (3), 3-2

Taishi Moto, Arizona, def. Chase Nevins, Vanderbilt, 4 and 3.

Tianyi Xiong, Arizona, def. Jon Ed Steed, Vanderbilt, 3 and 2.

Will Hartman, Vanderbilt, def. Filip Jakubcik, Arizona, 6 and 5.

Ryan Downes, Vanderbilt, def. William Wistrand, Arizona, 4 and 3.

Zach Pollo, Arizona, def. Wells Williams, Vanderbilt, 20 holes.

UCLA (7) def. Texas (2), 3-2

Alex Papayoanou, UCLA, def. Daniel Bennett, Texas, 1 up.

Tommy Morrison, Texas, def. Josh Kim, UCLA, 3 and 2.

Baylor Larrabee, UCLA, def. Christiaan Maas, Texas, 1 up.

Luke Potter, Texas, def. Tyler Loree, UCLA, 4 and 3.

Kyle An, UCLA, def. Matt Comegys, Texas, 1 up.

Oklahoma State (5) def. Florida (4), 3-2

Eric Lee, Oklahoma State, def. Luke Poulter, Florida, 6 and 4.

Zack Swanwick, Florida, def. Ethan Fang, Oklahoma State, 19 holes.

Parker Sands, Florida, def. Filip Fahlberg-Johnsson, Oklahoma State, 3 and 2.

Preston Stout, Oklahoma State, def. Matthew Kress, Florida, 1 up.

Gaven Lane, Oklahoma State, def. Jack Turner, Florida, 2 and 1.

Auburn (1) def. Stanford (8), 3½-1½

Nathan Wang, Stanford, def. Jackson Koivun, Auburn, 2 up.

Logan Reilly, Auburn, def. Dean Greyserman, Stanford, 2 and 1.

Jake Albert, Auburn, def. Ethan Gao, Stanford, 6 and 5.

Josiah Gilbert, Auburn, def. Jay Leng, Stanford, 3 and 2.

Edan Cui, Stanford, all square through 15 holes with Cayden Pope, Auburn.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.