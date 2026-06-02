NCAA men’s golf championship results

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Results from the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship Tuesday at La Costa Resort (seeds in parentheses):
QUARTERFINALS
Arizona (6) def. Vanderbilt (3), 3-2
Taishi Moto, Arizona, def. Chase Nevins, Vanderbilt, 4 and 3.
Tianyi Xiong, Arizona, def. Jon Ed Steed, Vanderbilt, 3 and 2.
Will Hartman, Vanderbilt, def. Filip Jakubcik, Arizona, 6 and 5.
Ryan Downes, Vanderbilt, def. William Wistrand, Arizona, 4 and 3.
Zach Pollo, Arizona, def. Wells Williams, Vanderbilt, 20 holes.
UCLA (7) def. Texas (2), 3-2
Alex Papayoanou, UCLA, def. Daniel Bennett, Texas, 1 up.
Tommy Morrison, Texas, def. Josh Kim, UCLA, 3 and 2.
Baylor Larrabee, UCLA, def. Christiaan Maas, Texas, 1 up.
Luke Potter, Texas, def. Tyler Loree, UCLA, 4 and 3.
Kyle An, UCLA, def. Matt Comegys, Texas, 1 up.
Oklahoma State (5) def. Florida (4), 3-2
Eric Lee, Oklahoma State, def. Luke Poulter, Florida, 6 and 4.
Zack Swanwick, Florida, def. Ethan Fang, Oklahoma State, 19 holes.
Parker Sands, Florida, def. Filip Fahlberg-Johnsson, Oklahoma State, 3 and 2.
Preston Stout, Oklahoma State, def. Matthew Kress, Florida, 1 up.
Gaven Lane, Oklahoma State, def. Jack Turner, Florida, 2 and 1.
Auburn (1) def. Stanford (8), 3½-1½
Nathan Wang, Stanford, def. Jackson Koivun, Auburn, 2 up.
Logan Reilly, Auburn, def. Dean Greyserman, Stanford, 2 and 1.
Jake Albert, Auburn, def. Ethan Gao, Stanford, 6 and 5.
Josiah Gilbert, Auburn, def. Jay Leng, Stanford, 3 and 2.
Edan Cui, Stanford, all square through 15 holes with Cayden Pope, Auburn.
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AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf
By The Associated Press