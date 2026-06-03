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Rhyne Howard scores 36 and Allisha Gray adds 26 in the Dream’s 91-75 victory over the Sun

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By AP News

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Rhyne Howard had 36 points with eight 3-pointers, Allisha Gray added 26 points, and the Atlanta Dream beat the Connecticut Sun 91-75 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight win in the series.

Howard and Gray combined for 40 of Atlanta’s 50 points in the first half. Howard was 8 of 14 from the field, with five 3-pointers, for 22 points. Gray went 5 of 10, including three 3-pointers, for 18 points. The rest of the team combined to go 4 of 8.

Angel Reese made her first 3-pointer with the Dream to begin their 7-0 run to close the third quarter for a 68-65 lead. Atlanta scored the opening seven points of the fourth for a 10-point lead.

Howard’s seventh 3-pointer came with 3:26 left for an 80-69 lead and her eighth banked in for a 12-point advantage.

Aneesah Morrow had 20 points and 13 rebounds for Connecticut (2-9). Saniya Rivers and Leila Lacan each added 11 points, and Olivia Nelson-Ododa scored 10.

Connecticut was scoreless for over six minutes, spanning the third-quarter break. The Sun’s first points of the fourth came with 4:39 remaining.

Reese finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds for Atlanta (6-2). Jordin Canada had 12 points and 10 assists. Atlanta was 14 of 37 from 3-point range.

Up next

Connecticut: Plays at Chicago on Friday.

Atlanta: Goes on the road to play Indiana on Thursday.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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