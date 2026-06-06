Bonner helps the short-handed Mercury beat the Fire 78-72

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — DeWanna Bonner scored a season-high 19 points, Natasha Mack added 16 points and the short-handed Phoenix Mercury beat the Portland Fire 78-72 on Friday night.

Phoenix (4-8) was without usual starters Alyssa Thomas (left calf) and Kahleah Copper (left hip) due to injuries.

Bonner sank a 3-pointer from the corner with the shot clock winding down to give Phoenix a 64-62 lead. Jovana Nogic made the Mercury’s final field goal with 2:46 remaining for a 68-67 lead and they never trailed again.

Five Phoenix players combined to make 10 of 12 free throws in the final three minutes, with Bonner going 4 for 4. The Mercury finished 19 of 22 from the line.

Noemie Brochant and Monique Akoa Makani each added 11 points for Phoenix. Nogic had a team-high six assists.

Sarah Ashlee Barker led Portland (6-6) with 15 points and seven rebounds. Karlie Samuelson made her first four 3-pointers and finished with 13 points. Teja Oblak added 11 points. The Fire were undone by 20 turnovers.

Up next

Mercury: At Golen State on Tuesday night.

Fire: At Los Angeles on Sunday.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball