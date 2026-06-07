Breanna Stewart has 30 points as the Liberty rally past the Fever 83-75

NEW YORK (AP) — Breanna Stewart made 18 of 21 free throws and scored 30 points to help the New York Liberty rally to beat the Indiana Fever 83-75 on Saturday night.

The Liberty (7-4), who have won four straight games, trailed by double-digits in the second half.

New York was down 66-62 midway through the fourth quarter before going on a 19-4 run to take the lead. Stewart made 11 of 12 free throws during that game-changing burst. Her two free throws with 3:36 left put the Liberty up 70-68.

Paulina Astier then made two layups to seal the win over the next final minutes. The Liberty finished 33 for 40 from the foul line for the game.

New York was once again playing without star guard Sabrina Ionescu, who was sidelined again by back soreness. She’s only played in one game this season, but went through practice Friday. It bothered her a little bit after according to coach Chris DeMarco. That practice was the first time that the Liberty had their entire team together all season.

Caitlin Clark had 10 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for Indiana (5-5). Kelsey Mitchell scored 21 points to lead the way for Indiana.

Indiana turned a three-point halftime lead into a 57-45 advantage with 3:27 left in the third quarter. New York then mounted a comeback behind Sabally, scoring the final 10 points of the period. The last came on a free throw by Stewart before the start of the fourth quarter as Aliyah Boston had been given a technical foul just as the third quarter ended.

Clark got off to a slow start missing her first five shots. She finally hit a floater in the lane a minute before Indiana went on a 12-4 run that was started by a deep 3-pointer by her. The Fever were up 40-31 with 1:47 left in the half before New York scored the final six points of the period.

Up next

Fever: At Washington on Monday night.

Liberty: At Connecticut on Monday night.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer