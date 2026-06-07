Strong wind at NCAA baseball tournament in West Virginia sends 5 people to the hospital

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Five people were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries sustained when a strong wind tore through an area occupied by fans at the Morgantown Super Regional NCAA baseball tournament game between West Virginia and Cal Poly on Saturday, according to the university.

Video from the storm showed rain and wind that reached speeds of 40 mph tearing up a tent, with one person flying through the air while trying to hold it down as another person rolls uncontrollably down a hill.

Other fans scrambled for safety from an area known as Randy’s Ridge near the Kendrick Family Ballpark.

“I was just trying to hold my weight on the pole with the cement block, and then it started sliding, and then another guy joined in, and he’s trying to hold another pole, and then a big gust of wind came,” West Virginia fan Keith Hill told WAJR radio. “It just started sliding really hard, and people got caught up in the ropes and the poles.”

West Virginia University police confirmed that five people were transported to a hospital.

The game was in a weather delay at the time.

“We have been in touch with health-care providers in the area to ensure those affected are supported in their recovery,” West Virginia athletics spokesperson Michael Fragale said in a statement.

West Virginia won the game 17-1 to advance to the College World Series for the first time in program history.

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AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports