Sykes matches career high with 38 points, expansion Tempo outlast Sun 106-102 in OT

TORONTO (AP) — Brittney Sykes matched her career high with 38 points and the expansion Toronto Tempo rallied to beat the Connecticut Sun 106-102 in overtime Wednesday night in Commissioner’s Cup play.
The Tempo (7-5) won for the fourth time in five games. They trailed by 14 points in the second quarter.
Sykes was 13 of 13 on free throws, making four in the final 1:19 of regulation. Marina Mabrey added 21 points, and Laura Juskaite had 19.
Aaliyah Edwards — from Kingston, Ontario — had a career-high 24 points for the Sun (2-12). She was 8 of 9 from the field.
Leila Lacau also had 24 points for Connecticut.
Up next
Sun: Host Indiana on Saturday.
Tempo: At Washington on Friday night.
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WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball