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Sykes matches career high with 38 points, expansion Tempo outlast Sun 106-102 in OT

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By AP News
Canada Sun Tempo Basketball

Canada Sun Tempo Basketball

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TORONTO (AP) — Brittney Sykes matched her career high with 38 points and the expansion Toronto Tempo rallied to beat the Connecticut Sun 106-102 in overtime Wednesday night in Commissioner’s Cup play.

The Tempo (7-5) won for the fourth time in five games. They trailed by 14 points in the second quarter.

Sykes was 13 of 13 on free throws, making four in the final 1:19 of regulation. Marina Mabrey added 21 points, and Laura Juskaite had 19.

Aaliyah Edwards — from Kingston, Ontario — had a career-high 24 points for the Sun (2-12). She was 8 of 9 from the field.

Leila Lacau also had 24 points for Connecticut.

Up next

Sun: Host Indiana on Saturday.

Tempo: At Washington on Friday night.

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WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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