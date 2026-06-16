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Arike Ogunbowale scores 22 points and hits 5 3-pointers in the Wings’ 96-66 victory over the Aces

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By AP News

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 22 points and made five 3-pointers, Jessica Shepard had 15 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists, and the Dallas Wings beat the Las Vegas Aces 96-66 on Monday night for their fifth straight win at home.

Dallas scored 29 points in the first quarter and had a 28-point lead with 3:13 remaining in the first half before Las Vegas closed on a 9-0 run to get within 56-37 at the break. Shepard had 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists by halftime, and Ogunbowale and Azzi Fudd each scored 11.

Paige Bueckers ended Dallas’ six-minute field-goal drought, spanning halftime, on a 3-pointer early in the third for a 59-39 lead. The Wing led by double figures the entire second half.

Fudd finished with 19 points and Bueckers had 10 points and seven assists for Dallas (9-5). Awak Kuier, who made her first start for the Wings since Sept. 5, 2023, scored seven points in 27 minutes.

Shepard moved into a tie with Angel Reese for the most double-doubles in the WNBA this season with nine. She was subbed out with 4:41 remaining in the fourth.

Jewell Loyd had 21 points and five 3-pointers off the bench, and A’ja Wilson added 18 points for Las Vegas (10-4). Chelsea Gray was scoreless in 29 minutes and Jackie Young scored six points on 3-of-13 shooting.

In their first meeting this season on May 28, Shepard had 22 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists to help the Wings beat the Aces 95-87.

Up next

Both teams play again on Wednesday, with Las Vegas traveling to Phoenix and Dallas playing at Golden State.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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