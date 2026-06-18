The Big Ten and SEC don’t like the college sports bill in Congress. Can they break away?

The Protect College Sports Act took a step forward Thursday with a Senate committee approval. Plenty of potential pitfalls remain ahead, including opposition from the Big Ten and Southeastern conferences.

The two most powerful conferences in college sports made clear that “revisions are needed to secure our support” for a bill designed to stabilize college sports. The opposition has renewed speculation that the two leagues and their 34 schools stretching from coast to coast will split from the NCAA and form a super league.

U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Washington, has heard the concerns about the Big Ten and SEC breaking away.

“We are interested in them understanding an economic future where there is more revenue for everybody and there is an upside,” Cantwell said. “But if the discussion is we just want to hold everybody else back and being king of the hill, I think that’s where they’ll run into trouble.”

Money drives college sports

The potential for leagues breaking away and consolidating seeming inevitable keeps growing for a simple reason.

“The economics are simply pointing in that direction,” said sports law professor Michael LeRoy at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

The Big Ten recently distributed $79.9 millio n to each of its full members with the SEC paying $72 million per school compared to $45 million by the Atlantic Coast Conference and $40 million by the Big 12. The Big Ten and SEC also netted 83% of five-star athletes and 65% of four-star athletes last December in LeRoy’s tabulation for the Seton Hall Law Review.

“The idea that you’re going to legislate parity when parity doesn’t exist is simply going to promote all kinds of mischief and work arounds,” LeRoy said.

Earlier this month, Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua testified that Congress must act to help keep the cost of competition affordable or risk schools choosing to play football at a “super league-level.”

Call that a “third rail” option, and David Ridpath, a member of the board of directors for the Drake Group, an NCAA watchdog, said it’s a threat that has loomed for decades. He advocates for sports governing themselves and leaving the NCAA to do what it does best: run championships like March Madness.

Division I football already is to an extent with the College Football Playoff.

“With regards to generating revenue and everything else, the commercial power, all those things, that I do think it might lend itself, maybe, to some type of potential super league,” Ridpath said.

Never ever going to happen

Cody Campbell, the billionaire booster who is chairman of the Texas Tech regents and a senior member of the Presidential Roundtable on Fixing College Sports, said this bill isn’t perfect. He called it likely the best chance to save a broken system.

Campbell said he takes the SEC and Big Ten commissioners at their word in having no interest in expansion or forming a super league. He encouraged those leagues to “get on board” even with their objections to help move the bill through Congress.

He also noted the bill specifically prohibits a super league and any such conference still would have the same issues that college sports currently is trying to address in Congress. That super league also wouldn’t have any antitrust exemptions.

“That idea is silly and fails on its face immediately and is honestly just a complete fantasy,” Campbell said. “And I think it’s invented somewhat on the internet people talking about, ‘Oh, we’re going to form a super league, blah, blah, blah.’ That’s just never going to happen. It doesn’t work from a legal or practical standpoint.”

High bar to become law

Randy Levine, the vice chair of the presidential roundtable and president of the New York Yankees, called Thursday “monumental” in the effort to fix college sports. Still, the bill needs approval from 60 senators as well as House approval. More legislative work would be needed if representatives make changes.

Ridpath said he’s not personally convinced supporters have the 60 votes needed in the Senate.

“I’d say a 50-50 chance of passing the Senate,” Ridpath said. “But then it still has get through the House.”

Law won’t stop legal challenges

Judges still will be involved with college sports even if the act is passed into law.

LeRoy, who hasn’t supported the Protect College Sports Act, sees issues under the Sherman Antitrust Act and can’t see how Congress can legislate economic regulations that prevent more competitive leagues from breaking away.

Leagues are treated as individuals under the U.S. Constitution, he said, so they could sue over perceived violations of the Fifth Amendment protecting property from government takeover without just compensation.

“That’s one sort of low-hanging fruit argument that conferences could make if they wanted to challenge it in court,” LeRoy said.

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By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer