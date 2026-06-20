Mercury end 4-game losing streak with 93-73 rout of reeling Storm

PHOENIX (AP) — Valeriane Ayayi had 18 points and 10 rebounds and the Phoenix Mercury snapped a four-game losing streak by extending the Seattle Storm’s skid to 10 straight in a 93-73 victory on Saturday.

Kahleah Copper added 17 points for the Mercury (5-12), who pulled away with a 14-0 run to start the third quarter.

Phoenix got double-doubles from Noemie Brochant with 16 points and 10 assists, and Natasha Mack — 10 points and 10 rebounds. Lexi Held scored 11 in her first career start, while DeWanna Bonner added 10 points.

Natisha Hiedeman led the Storm (3-14) with 20 points and rookie Flau’jae Johnson scored 13. Dominique Malonga and reserve Zia Cooke added 10 points each.

Seattle led 24-19 after one quarter on 48% shooting, but finished at 36%.

Ayayi hit a 3-pointer and Copper added two free throws to finish off a 13-0 run in the second quarter for a 43-29 lead. Seattle went on a 12-5 run behind seven points from Malonga to cut it to 48-41 at halftime.

Up next

Seattle: Hosts Dallas Wings on Monday.

Phoenix: At Indiana Fever on Monday.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball